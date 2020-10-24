Mohali district admin bans sale and use of Chinese firecrackers

The sale of firecrackers will be permitted from 10.00 am to 7.30 pm on November 12, 13 and 14, and on November 29 and 30, from 10.00 am to 7.30 pm at the designated stalls. (Representational)

Mohali district administration banned the sale and use of Chinese fire crackers during the festive season. Meanwhile, officials said that the temporary licenses for sale of firecrackers will be issued through a draw at 2.30 pm on November 5.

In order to maintain transparency, the draw will be conducted in the presence of a committee constituted for the same. To maintain strict vigil, photography and videography of the entire process will be done.

“No person should store firecrackers illegally and neither sell them without a license. Moreover, no one should sell or use Chinese fire crackers,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said.

He further said that aspiring citizens of the district may apply for the temporary license for selling firecrackers from October 28 till 5:00 pm on October 30 at any of the Sewa Kendras in the district.

The applicant will be required to download the form from Punjab government website http://www.punjab.gov.in and submit the same along with the identification proof and a copy of self-declaration.

Dayalan informed that on Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 14, usage of firecrackers would be permitted from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm and on the day of Gurpurab, on November 30, it will be permitted from 4.00 am to 5.00 pm and from 9.00 pm to 10.00 pm, within the prescribed sound limit. Residents should not use firecrackers before or after the specified dates and timings as per the order of the court, said the Deputy Commissioner.

The sale of firecrackers will be permitted from 10.00 am to 7.30 pm on November 12, 13 and 14, and on November 29 and 30, from 10.00 am to 7.30 pm at the designated stalls.

The details regarding the stalls and conditions for sale has been specified on the district administration’s website http://www.sasnagar.nic.in.

