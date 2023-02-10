Mohali Deputy Mayor highlights staff shortage in letter to Punjab govt

Mohali Deputy Mayor, Kuljit Singh Bedi, on Thursday raised the issue of staff shortage in the Municipal Corporation and added that he had written a letter to the minister of Urban Local Bodies department to look into the issue at the earliest.

The deputy mayor said that in his letter, he highlighted that that due to the shortage of employees and officials in the civic body, the routine work of people was being affected.

Explaining about the shortage, Deputy Mayor Bedi said that as many as 14 posts of junior engineers (JEs), six SDO, and two executive engineers were lying vacant. Apart from this, there was a shortage of clerks, fireman and drivers as well in the municipal corporation Mohali, Bedi claimed.

The deputy mayor has gone on to elaborate in his letter that at present there were only two JEs in Mohali Municipal Corporation — one looking after public health department and sewage works, and the other looking after civil works. He said that these two officials have to go to various office meetings, beside doing office work. “So how can they supervise the development works in the entire city and solve problems,” Bedi asks in his letter.

“In the same way, in place of regular clerks, employees hired on a contractual basis, whose responsibility for any work cannot be fixed in any way, were working at the civic body office,” Bedi added.

“Earlier, the recruitment for many posts was under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation. But at present, these recruitment are being done through the SS Board, in which extra time is being wasted,” Bedi rued.