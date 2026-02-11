Mohali deputy mayor challenges road tenders for Rs 790 crore

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Punjab and Haryana High Court division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry Wednesday heard a public interest litigation challenging a tender issued by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for upgradation, resurfacing and beautification of 27 roads and junctions in Mohali, with an estimated cost of about Rs 790 crore.
During the hearing, the counsel of the petitioner, Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, argued that 27 roads had been clubbed into a single tender and that at least 15 of these roads had been constructed or re-carpeted in the last two to five years. He submitted that details of these roads and their earlier tenders had been provided in a tabular form in the petition.
He also pointed to at least one road section where work initiated in 2023 was still ongoing, yet the same stretch had been included in the new tender. According to the petitioner, issuing a fresh tender for recently completed or ongoing works would lead to a substantial loss to the state exchequer.
Punjab Advocate General M S Bedi questioned the maintainability of the PIL, arguing that the petitioner, a serving deputy mayor of the Mohali Municipal Corporation and a senior Congress leader, had concealed his political antecedents from the court. He contended that under the High Court’s Public Interest Litigation Rules, 2000, a petitioner is required to disclose political affiliations and background, and alleged that the petitioner had failed to do so.
Deputy Advocate General Salil Sabhlok pointed out that an association of GMADA contractors had filed a similar petition and this was a proxy litigation.
To this, the deputy mayor’s counsel pointed out they had filed many PIls in the past and he had written about the petitioner being a deputy mayor. He said they he would be satisfied if GMADA could state on affidavit that all these roads needed to be recarpeted.
The bench adjourned the matter, granting time to the parties to address the maintainability issue and other objections raised by the respondents.
