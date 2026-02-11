Mohali deputy mayor challenges road tenders for Rs 790 crore

At least one road section where work initiated in 2023 was still ongoing, yet the same stretch had been included in the new tender. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry Wednesday heard a public interest litigation challenging a tender issued by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for upgradation, resurfacing and beautification of 27 roads and junctions in Mohali, with an estimated cost of about Rs 790 crore.

During the hearing, the counsel of the petitioner, Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, argued that 27 roads had been clubbed into a single tender and that at least 15 of these roads had been constructed or re-carpeted in the last two to five years. He submitted that details of these roads and their earlier tenders had been provided in a tabular form in the petition.