Mohali Deputy Commissioner transferred in major rejig

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: September 21, 2021 12:36:40 pm
A day after Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as Chief Minister, Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan was among those transferred in a major administrative shake-up in Punjab. Isha Kalia, a 2009 batch IAS officer, will replace him as the new Deputy Commissioner.
Dayalan was DC of Mohali for more than two years.
