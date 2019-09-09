Mohali: Delhi man arrested for posing as film producer and duping women

The Phase 1 police arrested a man for duping women by posing as a producer of Punjabi movies. The accused was produced in the court of a duty magistrate and remanded in one day police custody.

Advertising

According to the police the accused was identified as Obaid Afridi, a resident of Delhi. Police recovered some objectionable pictures of some women who were in touch with the accused to get a chance to act in Punjabi movies. Police have seized Afridi’s laptop and some pen drives.

Phase 1 Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector, Lakhwinder Singh, told Chandigarh Newsline that they received a complaint from Gunbir Singh Sidhu, who runs a production company. Gunbir Sidhu alleged that Obaid had contacted many women by using his and his company’s name and promised to give them a chance in movies. “He used to ask the women to send their objectionable pictures. We have arrested him and he confessed to his crime. He told us that he used to contact the women on social media and offer them work in movies,” added Inspector Lakhwinder Singh.

Police officers said that the accused is also a part of the film industry and was trying to malign Gunbir Sidhu’s image. Acting on the complaint, police booked Obaid Afridi under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66-C and 66-D of the Information Technology (IT) Act.