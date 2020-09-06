Mohali death toll rises to 99, 172 new Covid cases reported

Till now, a total of 2,422 novel coronavirus patients have been cured in Mohali district. (Representational)

Five people, including an eight-month-old girl, died due to coronavirus infection in Mohali district on Saturday, taking the death toll in the district to 99.

Meanwhile, as many as 172 people tested positive for the disease in the district. The total number of positive cases reached 4,667, with 2,146 active cases at present.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that two 60-year-old men, one from Kurali and one from Mohali, died at GMCH in Patiala, while a 52-year-old from Derabassi died at PGIMER, Chandigarh. Two of these patients were suffering from autoimmune disease.

An eight-month-old girl from Mohali village also succumbed to the infection at PGIMER in Chandigarh.

A Covid-related death was reported from Kansal as well, where a 65-year-old man died due to the novel coronavirus. He was admitted at GMCH, Sector 32, in Chandigarh and was suffering from co-morbidities, including diabetes.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh further said that on Saturday, 55 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), 38 from Ghuruan, 28 cases from Kharar, 28 from Dhakoli, nine from Derabassi, seven from Boothgarh, three from Lalru, and one from Banur.

As many as 82 patients who were deemed recovered from the disease, were discharged from hospitals.

Till now, a total of 2,422 novel coronavirus patients have been cured in Mohali district.

Where are tests done in Mohali?

Mohali: Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that testing for Covid-19 is being done at all government hospitals in the district, which include the three hospitals at sub-divisions and four community health centers (CHCs).

On mobile testing facilities, Dr Singh said every hospital has two mobile testing teams and the district health department had two mobile testing vans at its disposal. He added that the Senior Medical Officer (SMOs) could be contacted for getting tests done at the mobile testing facilities.

“The SMO decides the places for testing as most tests are carried out at vulnerable areas or are micro-containment zones,” the Civil Surgeon said. ENS

Chandigarh: 1 death, 234 new cases

Chandigarh: The UT on Saturday reported 234 new Covid-19 positive cases and one death. The tally of cases in Chandigarh stood at 5,502, with 2,140 active cases.

Out of the new cases, 199 tested positive by RT-PCR, 35 positive cases were detected by rapid-antigen tests. As many as 185 patients were discharged. So far, 34,369 people have been tested.

The UT has so far reported a total of 69 deaths. A 27-year-old man, resident of Sector 14, a case of Type I Diabetes Mellitus and an intravenous drug abuser, who passed away on September 4, tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously at GMCH-32.

As per the latest data, 4,667 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive. The active ratio is 38.9 per cent, and for every 100 confirmed cases, 39 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.3 per cent, which means, for every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 29,151 samples were tested.

The average growth rate of the disease in the city is 5.9 per cent.

In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 5.9 per cent every day. Meanwhile, the recovery ratio is 59.8 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 60 have recovered from the virus. ENS

3 deaths, 178 new cases in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported three Covid-related deaths on Saturday, taking the death toll to 28. Panchkula also recorded 178 new cases, including six people from the CM’s residence. Out of the 178 new patients, 142 hail from Panchkula. No information was provided regarding the remaining patients.

An 80-year-old man from Pinjore, who was suffering from Tuberculosis, a 55-year-old man from Majri Chowk in Old Panchkula, who also had diabetes and a 55-year-old man from Pinjore, who had co-morbidities including hypertension, succumbed to the virus.

As many as 14 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Haripur, 13 each from Kalka and Sector 15, nine each from Raipur Rani and Sector 20, seven from Sector 19, six each from MDC Sector 4 and Sector 14, five each from Sector 10, Sector 25 and Sector 26, four each from Pinjore and Sector 12, three each from Amrawati, Barwala, Sector 16, Sector 21, Sector 27 and Sector 9, two each from Chandikotla, Indira Colony, Sector 12A, Sector 2 and Sector 7, and one each from Kot, Madanpur, MDC Sector 5, Old Panchkula, Raipur Rani, Sector 11, Sector 6 and Surajpur.

Panchkula district tally touched 2,941 Saturday, with an added 850 cases hailing from neighbouring districts. At least 1,171 cases remain active, while 1,742 patients have been cured. Till date, Panchkula has conducted 42,682 tests for Covid-19. ENS

Two deaths, 160 new Covid cases reported in Ambala district

Ambala: Two people died of coronavirus in Ambala district Saturday. As many as 160 persons tested positive. Meanwhile,102 patients who were deemed cured were discharged from different Covid Care Centres. A total of 3,752 patients have recovered from the disease, while there are 702 active cases at present.

CMO Dr Kuldip Singh said one of the two Covid victims include a 70-year-old ex-serviceman from Mullana. ENS

