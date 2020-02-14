Mohali DC’s vehicle has tinted glasses that he can’t see

The car in question. (Express Photo) The car in question. (Express Photo)

The Supreme Court banned tinted glasses in 2012, but the officers continue to use them without any fear of law. Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan’s official vehicle has tinted glasses but he denies it.

N S Kalsi, a member of Confederation of Residents Welfare Association (RWA), said that if any official is using the tinted glasses, he must stop doing that as it is a violation. If the common man could not use the tinted glasses, then the law must be equal for all.

The DC uses Toyota Innova car for his official use and the vehicle has tinted glasses with very lesser visibility.

The SC banned the tinted glasses and plastic films, irrespective of the degree of visibility, on windscreens and other glass panels of vehicles throughout the country.

A traffic police official says that the tinted glasses are allowed after the permission of the Home Department and the permission is given only in special cases such as security reasons.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.