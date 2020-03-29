Mohali DC tells employers to give wages on due dates

If any landlord is found forcing labourers and students to vacate their premises, they will be liable for action under the Disaster Management Act. (File/Representational Image) If any landlord is found forcing labourers and students to vacate their premises, they will be liable for action under the Disaster Management Act. (File/Representational Image)

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan on Sunday directed all the employers, be it in the industry, shops or commercial establishments, to make payment of wages of their workers at their workplaces on the due date without any deduction for the period their establishments have been under closure during the lockdown.

He said the landlords would not demand payment of rent for a period of one month from the workers, including the migrants who are living in rented accommodation. If any landlord is found forcing labourers and students to vacate their premises, they will be liable for action under the Disaster Management Act.

The DC said that for the containment of COVID-19 spread, lockdown measures have been implemented but a large number of migrants are trying to reach their hometowns. Any such movement by them is a violation of the lockdown measures.

“To deal with the situation and for effective implementation of the lockdown measures and to mitigate the economic hardship of the migrant workers, the aforesaid orders have been issued,” the DC added.

Besides, additional measures are being taken like ensuring adequate arrangements for temporary shelters and provision of food to the poor and needy people, including migrant labourers, stranded due to lockdown measures in their respective areas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.