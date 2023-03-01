Mohali DC reviews rural development projects, asks officials to expedite work

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain on Tuesday reviewed the status of various rural developmental works in the district and directed officials to expedite some of the projects.

During a meeting with officials of various departments in the district administrative complex, Jain said that any kind of laxity in the ongoing works will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against officials who adopt casual behaviour.

The DC Jain reviewed various developments such as playgrounds, toilets, sanitation, cleaning of ponds, solid waste management, drinking water projects, and removal of illegal encroachments. The DC directed to carry out various works under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) — such as construction of school buildings, cattle sheds, solid waste management projects and so on.

She said that MGNREGA not only provides employment to people, but also plays an important role in the development of infrastructure in rural areas besides, helping improve the economic level of people. Jain directed that MGNREGA workers are engaged to develop mini forests, ponds, develop structures for rainwater harvesting in schools, playgrounds and cleaning ponds. She also ordered the speeding up of projects started under MGNREGA, while asking officers to go to the field and monitor the pace of ongoing projects themselves.

The DC added that the cleanliness of the villages should be the main focus of officials, for which the BDPOs of the district should conduct inspections themselves. She directed all the departments to submit timely progress reports of the works in order to ensure that they are completed properly and timely.