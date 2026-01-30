Mohali DC reviews deteriorating Kharar–Landran road

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid growing public resentment over years of poor civic conditions, Deputy Commissioner (Mohali) Komal Mittal on Thursday conducted an on-ground review of sewerage, storm water disposal and road restoration works in Kharar, particularly along the badly damaged Kharar–Landran road.
Deteriorating road conditions with deep potholes, especially near Shiwalik city and other parts of Kharar have made commuting hazardous for several years. Two-wheeler riders are worst affected, with frequent falls reported, while even cars often scrape their engines due to the severely damaged surface. After recent rainfall, the situation deteriorated further as temporary barricades installed on one side of the road also began collapsing.
Responding to repeated appeals from residents, the Deputy Commissioner visited the area and directed the Executive Officer (EO), Municipal Council, Kharar to immediately float tenders, so that road restoration work can begin by March 2026. She also instructed officials to ensure proper and scientific disposal of storm water to prevent waterlogging.
During the visit, Mittal inspected the under-construction Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Khoonimajra village. Officials from the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board informed her that around 70 per cent of the work has been completed, and the plant is expected to be commissioned by July 2026. The DC stressed the need for timely completion to strengthen the region’s sewerage infrastructure.
Later, she reviewed storm water disposal works at Chajjumajra Road near SBP Homes and directed the EO, MC Kharar to complete all pending work, including tile laying, well before the onset of the monsoon. “Residents should not face inconvenience during the rainy season,” she emphasised.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, SDM (Kharar) Divya P, and other concerned officers were present during the inspection.
