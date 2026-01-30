Mohali DC reviews deteriorating Kharar–Landran road

Amid growing public resentment over years of poor civic conditions, Deputy Commissioner (Mohali) Komal Mittal on Thursday conducted an on-ground review of sewerage, storm water disposal and road restoration works in Kharar, particularly along the badly damaged Kharar–Landran road.

Deteriorating road conditions with deep potholes, especially near Shiwalik city and other parts of Kharar have made commuting hazardous for several years. Two-wheeler riders are worst affected, with frequent falls reported, while even cars often scrape their engines due to the severely damaged surface. After recent rainfall, the situation deteriorated further as temporary barricades installed on one side of the road also began collapsing.