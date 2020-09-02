Mohali DC orders restrictions in urban areas till Sept 30

Government and private offices throughout the district shall operate with 50 per cent staff strength till the end of the month, i.e. not more than 50 per cent of employees would be permitted on a particular day.

In view of the rising cases and fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, especially in urban areas of the district, Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan issued restrictions, including night and weekend curfew.

The DC said that there will be total curfew on weekends in all the municipal towns of the district up to September 30. For night curfew, movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 7 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities of the district throughout the week.

However, essential activities, including shops dealing in food items, and services, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes will be permitted. The essential services include services related to health, agricultural and related activities, dairying and fishery activities, banks, ATMs, stock markets, insurance companies, online teaching, public utilities, public transport industry in multiple shifts and construction industry.

The orders stated that shops/malls will remain open till 6:30 pm and will be closed on weekends while those dealing in essential commodities will operate till 6:30 pm daily.

Religious places, sports complexes, stadia and public complexes to be open till 6:30 pm daily. Restaurants, including restaurants/ hotels in malls, will be allowed to open till 6:30 pm on weekdays and on weekends, only home delivery allowed till 6:30 pm.

Hotels and liquor vends can also open till 6:30 pm daily.

For vehicles throughout the district, only three persons, including driver, to be allowed in a four-wheeler. Besides, all buses and public transport vehicles to allow sitting to 50 per cent capacity with no person standing.

Government and private offices throughout the district shall operate with 50 per cent staff strength till the end of the month, i.e. not more than 50 per cent of employees would be permitted on a particular day.

However, this shall not be applicable to offices dealing in essential COVID-19-related duties or officials deputed for COVID-related tasks.

The industrial units shall be allowed to operate, including on weekends or in day/night shifts, without any specific permission in this regard.

Movement to and from workplace during curfew shall be allowed upon production of organisation ID cards duly verified by the employer.

