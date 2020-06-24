Mohali DC orders relaxations in opening restaurants, hotels, other hospitality services

Marriages, other social functions and open air parties in banquet halls, marriage palaces, hotels and open venues can be organised upto 50 persons. Marriages, other social functions and open air parties in banquet halls, marriage palaces, hotels and open venues can be organised upto 50 persons.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan on Tuesday ordered certain relaxations with immediate effect with regard to opening of restaurants, hotels and other hospitality services.

The restaurants are allowed dine-in facility till 8 pm with 50 per cent occupancy or 50 guests, whichever is less.

Restaurants in hotels are allowed to serve food including buffet meals upto 50 per cent of their seating capacity or 50 guests, whichever is less. These restaurants will also be open to persons other than hotel guests, but the timings for both hotel guests as well as persons from outside would be till 8 pm.

Bars shall remain closed. However, liquor can be served in rooms and restaurants as permitted under the excise policy of the state.

Marriages, other social functions and open air parties in banquet halls, marriage palaces, hotels and open venues can be organised upto 50 persons. The number of guests excluding catering staff shall not exceed 50 persons.

The size of banquet hall shall be at least 5,000 sq. ft based on requirement of 10’x10′ area for a person for the purpose of maintaining adequate social distancing. The management of hotels and other hospitality services have to comply with SoPs of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Any violations of these guidelines and lockdown measures shall be punishable under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under sections 188 of the IPC.

All concerned shall ensure compliance of the advisories on the different subjects issued by the health and family welfare department, Punjab.

