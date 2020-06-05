Mohali DC conducts surprise check at Fortis Hospital

DC Girish Dayalna for a surprise check at Fortis hospital on Thursday. Express photo: Jasbir Malhi DC Girish Dayalna for a surprise check at Fortis hospital on Thursday. Express photo: Jasbir Malhi

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan on Thursday carried out surprise checking in Fortis Hospital. During the checking, the team led by the DC saw a large number of patients waiting in the OPD.

He immediately directed the hospital administration to stagger the patient inflow and regulate it through token system so that only a limited number of people enter the outpatient department.

“Barring emergency, the entire inflow of patients must be controlled via token system,” the DC said.

The DC suggested that the administration should propagate appointment system so that people come to the hospital only during the time slot given to them in the pre-fixed appointment.

The DC said that health institutions are the places where people with co-morbid medical conditions come. Any lapse in adhering to health protocols advised in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, especially non-wearing of mask or not maintaining social distancing in such institutions, can play havoc.

The DC added that under Mission Fateh, the district administration will continue to conduct surprise checks to ensure complete compliance with the safety protocols laid down by the government.

The DC said that the overall hygiene and sanitation was found satisfactory with due thermal screening on entry to the hospital. However, some people were seen without masks and were challaned on the spot.

The parking was found haphazard. The Superintendent of Police interacted with the parking contractor and told him to regulate the patient drop-off and pick-up as well as ensure proper parking so that unnecessary traffic jam outside the hospital premises is avoided.

Earlier in the day, five teams under senior officers of the district administration, including ADC Aashika Jain and under-training IAS officer Manisha Rana, Assistant Commissioner (General) Yashpal Sharma, SDM Jagdeep Sehgal and Tehsildar and Naib Tehsiladar Mohali conducted similar checks at various other places, including Max Hospital, phase 4 market and Sewa Kendras, and exhorted people to maintain social distancing at all public places. The teams also issued challans for not wearing masks.

