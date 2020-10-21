Mohali: DC forms committee to dispose of property-related complaints efficiently

GMADA building in Mohali. (File photo)

To expedite the proceedings in complaints related to properties, the district administration has formed a new three-member committee consisting of officials from the police department, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and civil administration.

The three-member committee will comprise the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Additional Chief Administrator (ACA) of GMADA and a Superintendent of Police (SP) level police officer, who will work on property-related pending complaints.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan told The Indian Express that he had formed the committee that would look into property disputes and send the important cases to Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

He added that there were a lot of complaints related to property deals and builders which kept the staff busy, hence he had decided to form a committee to exclusively deal with such issues and dispose of the complaints.

“There are a lot of complaints pending with the police and the civil departments. I am of the view that important cases must be forwarded to RERA, while the committee muts dispose of the cases which could be concluded at its level,” the DC said.

Speaking further, the DC said that several complaints had poured in against builders who did not provide basic amenities to people and were allegedly involved in land deal fraud.

“There were also complaints from the people that after making rounds of GMADA, police stations and the civil department they were not getting the justice, the complaints were pending for long, it also encourages corruption, with the formation of the dedicated committee, the cases shall be taken up in the committee and disposed off in a time bound manner,” he said.

