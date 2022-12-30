Mohali: 2,200 cyber fraud complaints in year, people more careful about OTPs

Mohali police’s Cyber Cell had its hands full throughout 2022, lodging more than 2,200 complaints of online frauds till December 20 — with ATM frauds and cases of identities being forged on social media topping the list.

As per details, a total of 2,209 complaints were lodged by the cyber cell this year, of which 700 were those of online frauds or identity thefts wherein the personal details of the complainants were used online to malign/defame them.

Apart from this, the other most prominent type of complaints that the Cyber Cell received — a total of 310 complaints this year — was that of financial frauds less than Rs 1 lakh topped the list. As per details, the police had lodged around 2,000 cyber fraud complaints in 2021 as well.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dr Sandeep Garg, said that the force has been working on all the complaints it has received and they will leave no stone unturned to get to arrest the cyber fraudsters.

A second officer, in turn, told The Indian Express that tracing cyber criminals has always been a challenge for the police as fraudsters continue to adopt new methods to dupe people.

“During the investigation of some complaints, we found that the cyber criminals used the documents of people from poor background. The suspects in those cases not only managed to obtain documents of poor people but they also used the illegally obtained papers to get SIM cards issued. When we trace these fraudsters, they usually turn up to be kingpin of gangs that are working from outside teh city,” the officer added.

The officer further added that people of the city needed to be more vigilant, as in many cases the police have found that the complainant have approached them with incomplete information.

In some cases, he said, the victims didn’t have the number from which they received the fraud call or remembered the app that they downloaded on the insistence of fraudsters. “There has been some changes, with the number of OTP related frauds going down. The residents now are more aware and have become aware that OTPs can be used for fraudsters to empty out their accounts. In some cases, our investigation has revealed that the calls were made from across the border,” the officer said.

Advertisement

Highlighting the team’s achievement, he added that the UT Police’s Cyber Cell team played the lead role in busting the Chandigarh University video leak case. “It was one of the major crimes that had the attention of the entire country. But our Cyber Cell and our district police force worked together to crack the case,” the officer added.

About the pendency of the complaints, the officer added that receiving 2,000 complaints did not mean that they had to probe all of them. In some cases, he said, people did not follow up after filing their complaints.

“Complaints about lost cell phones, small financial frauds are not followed up by the complainants usually,” the officer told The Indian Express.