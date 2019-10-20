Mohali: CTU staffer killed in road accident

A 46-year-old resident of Khera village was killed in a road accident after a truck allegedly hit his bike near Khijrabaad in Majri block on Saturday. The police seized the truck, which was ferrying sand. The truck driver, Balwinder Singh, who had fled from the spot, was also arrested later.

The victim, identified as Kesar Singh, a conductor at the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), he is survived by his wife and two children.

Officials of the Majri police station said that the accident took place when Kesar Singh was on his way to his fields in the morning. “While Kesar Singh was going to his fields, the tipper truck, which came from behind, hit Kesar’s bike. Following which, he fell and the truck crushed him. Kesar Singh died on the spot,” the police officer said.

The villagers, who witnessed the accident, alleged that the truck was being rashly driven and it was used to ferry sand by illegal miners. The villagers also said that earlier, they had lodged a complaint against the movement of trucks in the area, but the police had not taken any action.

Majri Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Jagjeet Singh said that they had arrested the truck driver Balwinder Singh, after registering a case against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.