Mohali crosses 40k-mark as 920 test positive, 5 dead

Mohali district recorded another high spike in Covid-19 cases as 920 people tested positive for the infection on Friday. The district’s tally of cases increased to 40,167, with 7,602 active cases. At least five more people died due to Covid-related complications here, taking the tally of fatalities to 529.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 339 cases were reported from Dhakoli, followed by 316 from Mohali (Urban), 95 from Kharar, 69 from Derabassi, 39 from Gharuan, 25 from Boothgarh, 20 from Lalru and 17 from Kurali. The DC said that 484 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged. He added that a total of 32,036 patients have been cured so far.

‘80% of Mohali’s Covid beds occupied’

The Mohali district administration on Friday said that 80 per cent of its beds reserved for Covid patients are occupied.

DC Girish Dayalan said testing is important for containing the spread.

Dayalan said there was pressure on the health infrastructure and vigil was being maintained so that critical patients face no hassle in admission to a suitable health facility.

Reiterating the need for vigorous testing and vaccination, the DC said that anybody feeling symptomatic must instantaneously undertake Covid test. Besides, vaccination should be undertaken without fail.

“The only mantra to safeguard against Covid-19 is vaccination, he said, and added that it is possible that a vaccinated person may also get infected but it is a well-observed fact that in such cases the severity of viral infection is much lesser.

Offering to hold a special Covid vaccination camp for media representatives of the District, Dayalan said that like all essential services, media houses have remained open during the pandemic.

“The administration will provide dedicated vaccination teams at district headquarters as well as at sub divisional level for vaccination of media,” the DC said.