Mohali: Criminal wanted in nine cases arrested with narcotics, arms

The crime branch of the district police arrested a man with a .32 bore pistol, 15 live cartridges and 500 g narcotic substances near in Phase 6 on Thursday. The accused, identified as Jujhar Singh, alias Soni, was coming towards Mohali from Chandigarh when the team, led by Inspector Rajan Parminder Singh, made the arrest.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Varun Sharma said, “Jujhar is wanted in nine cases. He has been booked in two murder cases that happened in Bathinda and Amritsar along with seven cases of attempt to murder and violation of the Arms Act. He is also known to be running a gang involved in robberies in Amritsar district”.

SP Varun Sharma confirmed that Soni was supplying drugs in Mohali. A police officer added, “There was an information that Jujhar has procured arms illegally. He is a notorious criminal and is also involved in drug peddling. He is active in Mohali and Kharar and also maintains contact with his accomplices in Amritsar”.

The bike that Soni was riding at the time of the arrest was also recovered and will undergo verification regarding if it is stolen. Inspector Rajan Parminder Singh indicated that the arrest is expected to make more revelations regarding drug peddlers and people involved in crimes with Soni. The police are set to produce the accused in court on Friday.

