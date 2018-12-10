Mohali: Credit war hots up over inaugurating open-air gyms

THE CREDIT war for installing the open-air gyms in the city parks has hotted up between Punjab Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister and local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu and Mayor Kulwant Singh. The SAD councillors alleged that the minister inaugurated gyms in their wards without informing them a day before the fixed schedule which was Sunday.

Advertising

Two gyms were to be inaugurated on Sunday by Mayor Kulwant Singh in Phase IX, which falls in ward number 24, and in Phase VI, which falls under ward number 1. The councillors of both the wards who are from SAD allege that Sidhu inaugurated both the gyms on Saturday evening before the schedule.

Ward number 24 councillor Kamaljeet Singh Ruby told Chandigarh Newsline that pieces of equipment were installed in the gym in his area on Saturday and as per the schedule, it was to be inaugurated by Mayor Kulwant Singh on Sunday. Ruby added that the entire project is funded by the MC, so the councillors had invited the mayor to their respective wards to inaugurate the open-air gyms.

“I came to know about the inauguration on Sunday morning. On Sunday, mayor too inaugurated the same gym, but I feel that Sidhu must not take credit for this as it is MC’s project,” Ruby added.

The MC is installing 54 open-air gyms in the city parks. Each gym costs around Rs 9.50 lakh. The gyms were installed on the lines of Chandigarh MC. The total cost of the project is around Rs 6 crore.

Advertising

Sidhu also inaugurated an open-air gym in ward number 1 (Phase VI) on Saturday evening. The local councillor, R P Sharma, said that it was strange on Sidhu’s part. He added that it was an effort for taking credit. “What he (Sidhu) wants to prove, it was MC’s project. The inauguration schedule was made earlier and only mayor was invited,” Sharma added.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mayor Kulwant Singh said that it was bad on Sidhu’s part and he must not take credit for MC’s work.

“He is a cabinet minister and what he did was only to take credit. It is unfortunate, I can only say this,” Kulwant Singh said.

Balbir Singh Sidhu, however, denied the allegations of taking the credit and said that it was he who asked the MC officials to install the gym equipment as the SAD councillors were trying to take the credit for his efforts of conceiving the idea. “I am also an MLA and the area falls in my constituency. I have the right to inaugurate the gyms. What’s wrong in it? The work of installing the gym equipment was delayed due to unknown reasons. Then I intervened and inaugurated,” Sidhu claimed.