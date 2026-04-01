Mohali cracks down on illegal dhabas and water connections amid worsening sewer woes

Despite its rapid development, Mohali is grappling with mounting civic issues, with deteriorating sewerage conditions and widespread sanitation concerns putting authorities under pressure. Residents across multiple phases and sectors have been facing persistent problems of sewer blockages, overflowing drains, and unhygienic surroundings.

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In response, the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, along with the Municipal Corporation (MC), has initiated plans to take strict action against illegally operating dhabas and unauthorised water connections in areas under their jurisdiction.

According to official information, several showrooms in Phase 3B2, 5, 7, and 10, as well as sectors 78, 79, and 80, are being misused to run unauthorised hotels and roadside eateries. Waste generated from these establishments is reportedly being discharged directly into sewer lines or dumped onto roads, leading to frequent choking of the sewerage system.