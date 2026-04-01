Mohali cracks down on illegal dhabas and water connections amid worsening sewer woes

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Despite its rapid development, Mohali is grappling with mounting civic issues, with deteriorating sewerage conditions and widespread sanitation concerns putting authorities under pressure. Residents across multiple phases and sectors have been facing persistent problems of sewer blockages, overflowing drains, and unhygienic surroundings.
In response, the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, along with the Municipal Corporation (MC), has initiated plans to take strict action against illegally operating dhabas and unauthorised water connections in areas under their jurisdiction.
According to official information, several showrooms in Phase 3B2, 5, 7, and 10, as well as sectors 78, 79, and 80, are being misused to run unauthorised hotels and roadside eateries. Waste generated from these establishments is reportedly being discharged directly into sewer lines or dumped onto roads, leading to frequent choking of the sewerage system.
As a result, dirty water often accumulates in streets and residential lanes, causing severe inconvenience to local residents and posing health risks. The situation has triggered growing public concern, with residents questioning the effectiveness of civic management in a city positioned as a model urban centre.
The issue is further compounded in both markets, where several food outlets are operating using unauthorised water connections. These illegal connections are placing additional strain on the already burdened sewer infrastructure, worsening the overall situation.
Officials confirmed that a survey is underway to identify such unauthorised connections. “Strict action will be taken against violators. Illegal water connections will be disconnected and those found flouting norms will face penalties,” an official stated.
Apart from illegal activities, incomplete infrastructure projects are also aggravating the crisis. In parts of Phase 5 and Phase 3B2 markets, large sewer pipelines have been laid, but work remains unfinished in several blocks.
This partial execution has prevented any long-term resolution of the sewerage problem, forcing residents to endure recurring disruptions. The lack of completion has also raised questions about project monitoring and execution by concerned agencies.
Commenting on the issue, XEN Michael from the Water Supply and Sanitation Department assured that strict enforcement measures are imminent. “Action against those violating rules will be initiated soon. The department is serious about restoring the city’s sewerage system, and any negligence will not be tolerated,” he said.
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