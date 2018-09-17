Mohali: Cow falls in open sewer, rescued after three-hour struggle

The open drainage on the Kharar-Landran road from which the cow is nbeing rescued Sunday. Jasbir Malhi The open drainage on the Kharar-Landran road from which the cow is nbeing rescued Sunday. Jasbir Malhi

Even as open sewerage lines along the Landran-Kharar road continue to pose grave danger to the people, the Kharar Municipal Committee (MC) which is responsible for the repair of these lines, seems to be sitting idle and waiting for an accident to happen.

On Saturday, a cow fell in the sewerage line and was rescued with the help of a crane after a struggle of three hours. Around 4 km stretch is considered as one of the most busiest roads connecting Kharar with Mohali. Hundreds of vehicles, including long route buses and trucks ply on the road as the traffic is diverted at Kharar due to the construction of the flyover.

The cemented blocks which were constructed to cover the drainage were broken at many places. There are many housing societies located along the road as well. Satnam Singh, a resident of Chajjumajra village, said that it has become a routine that someone sustain an injury due to the open drainage lines. He added that since the road is very busy so the sewerage should be covered otherwise a major accident could happen.

A Kharar MC officer, said on the condition of anonymity that the blocks which were kept on the sewerage lines were broken due to plying of heavy vehicles.

