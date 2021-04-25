11 Covid deaths in Mohali, 802 test positive

Mohali district recorded its highest single-day toll on Saturday as 11 people succumbed to Covid-19. The district has recorded a total of 540 deaths due to Covid-related complication so far. As many as 802 new Covid-19 cases were also reported during the day, increasing the tally of cases to 40,969. The district has a total of 8,042 active cases at present.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 280 cases were reported from Mohali, followed by 163 from Kharar, 157 from Dhakoli, 80 from Derabassi, 37 from Gharuan, 29 from Banur, 19 from Kurali and 12 from Lalru.

The DC also added that 351 patients recovered from the infection during the day.

Union Minister tests positive for Covid

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash was admitted to Fortis Hospital on Saturday, due to Covid-19 infection.

“Som Prakash has Covid-19 pneumonia with significant lung involvement and raised biomarkers. He is on oxygen support and is being managed medically as per guidelines. He is being monitored closely in the Intensive Care Unit and the next few days would determine the trajectory of his stabilization,” a statement issued by Fortis Hospital said.