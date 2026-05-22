Mohali court takes cognisance in drug money trail case, says narcotics transport earnings are ‘proceeds of crime’

The complaint was filed by the Enforcement Directorate under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA. Referring to a recent Supreme Court ruling, the court had earlier issued notice to the accused, following which Balwinder Ram appeared before the court through his counsel.

A special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court in Mohali has taken cognisance against an accused in a money laundering case linked to alleged drug trafficking, observing that money earned through transportation of narcotic substances constituted “proceeds of crime” under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court summoned accused Balwinder Ram in the case and fixed July 29 for arguments on framing of charges.

The complaint was filed by the Enforcement Directorate under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA. Referring to a recent Supreme Court ruling, the court had earlier issued notice to the accused, following which Balwinder Ram appeared before the court through his counsel.