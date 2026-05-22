Mohali court takes cognisance in drug money trail case, says narcotics transport earnings are ‘proceeds of crime’

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A special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court in Mohali has taken cognisance against an accused in a money laundering case linked to alleged drug trafficking, observing that money earned through transportation of narcotic substances constituted “proceeds of crime” under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The court summoned accused Balwinder Ram in the case and fixed July 29 for arguments on framing of charges.
The complaint was filed by the Enforcement Directorate under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA. Referring to a recent Supreme Court ruling, the court had earlier issued notice to the accused, following which Balwinder Ram appeared before the court through his counsel.
According to the prosecution, on February 20, 2019, Sardulgarh police in Punjab’s Mansa district intercepted a white Maruti Zen car near village Khera Kalan and allegedly recovered a large quantity of Tramadol tablets, Buprenorphine and Phenergan injections from the vehicle.
Of the three persons present in the car, Balwinder Ram allegedly managed to flee from the spot, while two others were arrested immediately.
Police later arrested Balwinder Ram on September 14, 2019. Investigators claimed that additional narcotic substances were also recovered based on his disclosure statement.
During the ED probe, investigators allegedly found that Balwinder Ram worked as a daily wager and regularly transported narcotic substances for unidentified persons in return for money.
The agency termed the income generated through such activities as “proceeds of crime” under the anti-money laundering law.
According to the ED, the value of the narcotic substances recovered in the case was estimated at around Rs 2.67 lakh.
In its order, the special court observed that the material placed on record prima facie established the accused’s involvement in the alleged offence.
“The regular transportation of narcotic substances by the accused and utilisation of the money earned from such activities falls within the ambit of an offence under the PMLA,” the court observed while taking cognisance of the complaint.
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