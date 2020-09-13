Mohali court issues arrest warrant against ex-DGP Sumedh Saini

Ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini continues to remain elusive despite an SIT of the Punjab Police conducting raids

A Mohali district court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in connection with the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance and murder case. It has directed the state police to arrest Saini and produce him before the court by September 25.

The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Ravtesh Inderjeet Singh issued the order after the district police moved an application for the issuance of warrant against Saini, who is on the run.

The court order stated that due to lack of an arrest warrant, the district police was facing obstacles in getting assistance from different police stations outside the state during raids.

“Therefore, the application in hand is allowed for facilitating arrest of accused Sumedh Singh saini who is evading arrest,” the court ordered.

Saini continues to remain elusive despite the special investigation team of the Punjab Police conducting raids at several places. The SIT has already carried out raids at many places in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, but has failed to arrest the former state police chief. Saini, whose whereabouts are still unknown, was booked in May in connection with the disappearance of Multani in 1991 when he was working as a junior engineer with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation. Saini had moved the Supreme Court, seeking anticipatory bail in this matter after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed his bail plea on Tuesday.

Earlier, a Mohali court had dismissed his bail plea on September 1. The police had last month added murder charge under Section 302 of the IPC in the FIR in the Multani disappearance case after two former police personnel, who are also co-accused, turned approvers in the disappearance case. The Punjab Police on September 3 had claimed that Saini “absconded” while leaving behind the Z plus security allotted to him.

(With PTI Inputs)

