Mohali court grants bail to businessman in vigilance case linked to Majithia

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Mohali court on Saturday granted regular bail to Jalandhar-based businessman Harpreet Singh Gulati in a corruption case registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau involving alleged disproportionate assets of former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.
Additional Sessions Judge Hardip Singh allowed Gulati’s bail application, noting that the investigation against him was complete, the chargesheet had been filed, and the conclusion of the trial would take considerable time. The court observed that no useful purpose would be served by keeping the 53-year-old businessman in further custody.
Gulati was arrested on November 29, 2025, the same day he was nominated as an accused in the case. He had earlier been cited as a prosecution witness in the main chargesheet filed against Majithia on August 22, 2025.
The defence argued that Gulati had cooperated fully with the Vigilance Bureau, submitted all requested documents, and was falsely implicated after he refused to give a statement under pressure claiming Majithia had asked him to manage illicit funds. The prosecution, however, described Gulati as a “core conspirator and financial conduit” who allegedly routed over 10 crore to entities linked to Majithia between 2008 and 2014, including pre-licence transfers of around1.15 crore to S.D. Beverages Pvt. Ltd.
The court granted bail on a personal bond of 1 lakh with one surety of the same amount, and imposed conditions including surrendering his passport, not leaving India without permission, not tampering with evidence, and appearing on all court dates.
The order comes days after the Supreme Court granted bail to the main accused, Bikram Singh Majithia, on February 2. The trial is ongoing.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Blue turmeric, also called Curcuma caesia, is a unique Ayurvedic herb with potent healing and immunity-boosting qualities. Its distinct dark blue or black color and strong aroma and taste set it apart from regular turmeric. Used in traditional medicine, it has various benefits like pain and inflammation relief, infection-fighting, digestion improvement, and skin health promotion.