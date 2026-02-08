Mohali court grants bail to businessman in vigilance case linked to Majithia

Gulati was arrested on November 29, 2025, the same day he was nominated as an accused in the case.

A Mohali court on Saturday granted regular bail to Jalandhar-based businessman Harpreet Singh Gulati in a corruption case registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau involving alleged disproportionate assets of former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardip Singh allowed Gulati’s bail application, noting that the investigation against him was complete, the chargesheet had been filed, and the conclusion of the trial would take considerable time. The court observed that no useful purpose would be served by keeping the 53-year-old businessman in further custody.

Gulati was arrested on November 29, 2025, the same day he was nominated as an accused in the case. He had earlier been cited as a prosecution witness in the main chargesheet filed against Majithia on August 22, 2025.