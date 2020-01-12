Punjab: Justice still not delivered, says ’62 war veteran’s widow who led 27-year fight

Surjit Kaur Surjit Kaur

It is a closure that has come 27 years too late for Surjit Kaur.

When a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mohali Thursday convicted six former Punjab Police officials for criminal liability and complicity in disappearance of six Sikhs when militancy was it its peak in the state, Kaur breathed a sigh if relief.

But for her, it was a battle that had been won. Not the war.

“Justice has still not been delivered. Two accused in the case have been released. My family members were killed in cold blood. There was no criminal record against any of them. We have been given no compensation,” says Kaur.

Her husband Baba Charan Singh, a 1962-war veteran, his three brothers Kesar Singh, Mej Singh and Gurdev Singh and brother-in-law Gurmej Singh and Gurmej’s son Balwinder Singh ( a former constable) were picked by the police from different locations in Tarn Taran district in 1993. The CBI, which probed the case, had found that Charan Singh, Mej Singh, Gurdev Singh and Gurmej Singh were illegally detained after their abduction while police had shown Kesar Singh and Balwinder Singh as proclaimed offenders.

All six were never seen again.

Court convicted inspector Suba Singh, assistant sub inspector (ASI) Sauba Singh, head constable (HC) Lakha Singh, and sub inspectors (SI) Bikramjit Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Sukdev Raj Joshi.

Kaur says her family members were killed despite the fact that Charan Singh met then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh and then Director General of Police KPS Gill and told them that he and his family would be killed in fake encounter. Kaur says the five family members were abducted as pressure tactic to reach Charan Singh, who had been evading arrest as he feared being killed.

Charan Singh was a farmer before he joined Army in 1955. He fought 1962 war against China. He took premature retirement after the war and later became a religious leader.

She said, “My husband served Indian Army. He fought war against China in 1962. After the war was over, his company was discriminated against while being honoured. It discouraged him. He left the Army and devoted his life to spirituality. He became a disciple of Baba Kharak Singh, who was incharge of Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib near Chhabal in Tarn Taran. Baba Kharak Singh gave my husband the charge of Gurdwara Sukha Singh Mehtab Singh at Mari Kambo Ke village in Tarn Taran. Following Baba Kharak Singh’s demise, many gurdwaras came under my husband’s control. These gurdwaras had huge income. Police officers had eyes on this money and this is why he was killed in cold blood.”

Kaur now lives in a gurdwara in Tarn Taran, which is managed by her son Baba Hira Singh.

She said, “My husband, and sons Heera Singh, Atma Singh and Iqbal Singh went to meet the then CM Beant Singh at his residence at Sector 2 in Chandigarh in January, 1993. While Charan Singh was called inside, others waited outside. After the meeting, Charan Singh told others that CM had asked him to attend a political function of the Congress where Ajit Singh Sandhu, the then SSP of Tarn Taran would also come. Charan Singh said that the CM told him that would ask Sandhu at the function to release the family members. But my husband refused to attend any political function as he was a religious person.”

Kaur says that, the next month, on February 9, Charan Singh alongwith Colonel Kalla met then DGP KPS Gill at his residence in Chandigarh. “After about half-an-hour, Charan Singh came out and said that the DGP had told him to go out of Punjab for 2-3 months and after that he (DGP) would transfer Sandhu. However, another brother of my husband, Mej Singh, was abducted by the police soon after the meeting with CM and DGP,” said Kaur.

She and other family members also made these statements in court and these details played a crucial role in the verdict delivered Thursday.

Charan Singh, Kaur said, was doing Kar Sewa for above 40-50 gurdwaras. “He was in possession of at least 20 vehicles, which were being used for the Kar Sewa. All those vehicles were snatched by the police officials. They had also snatched 40 trucks loaded with wheat that had been harvested from land owned by the gurdwaras. In the efforts to get the family members released, Hira Singh paid Rs 8 lakh in cash and another four lakh through bank transfers to the police officials”.

“Police had eyes on the gurdwara money. Otherwise, what was the the crime of my nephew Balwinder Singh, who was a police constable,” said Kaur.

“We have been given no compensation. We are afraid that Punjab government will commute the sentence of the convicted policemen. Government has done it in past and they can do it now,” she said.

Soon after the verdict on Thursday, her lawyer Pushpinder Singh Naati had said they will challenge the acquittal of three policemen.

It was in 1994, that Kaur had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a CBI probe into disappearance of her family members case. The HC ordered a CBI probe in 1997. After its probe, the CBI filed chargesheet in 2001, indicting nine police officials for their varying roles in the disappearance of the six Tarn Taran men.

The trial of the case, however, could not be taken up for many years due to one accused or the other moving superior courts on one or the other ground and getting the trial stayed. The trial began after the the Supreme Court, in May 2019, ordered that the trial of this case be finished within eight months, said the counsel. Of f the 15 accused, six died during the period when the case was subject to stay in the High Court.

