Bomb threat email: Mohali district courts shut, massive security sweep underway

Judicial officers, along with their staff, personal security officers and court personnel in Mohali, have been instructed to remain vigilant and report any suspicious object or activity.

A bomb threat email received by the District and Sessions Court, SAS Nagar, triggered a major security alert on Wednesday morning, leading to the temporary suspension of court proceedings and a comprehensive search operation across judicial complexes in Mohali, Kharar, and Dera Bassi.

According to official orders issued by the District and Sessions Judge, an email received on June 1 warned of a possible bomb blast in the judicial court complexes between June 3 and June 5. Acting on the threat, court authorities imposed strict precautionary measures and restricted public access to all court premises under the SAS Nagar Sessions Division.

The order stated that only litigants and accused appearing before the courts would be permitted entry. Security personnel deployed at all entry points were directed to conduct thorough checks of every visitor before allowing access to the premises.