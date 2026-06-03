Bomb threat email: Mohali district courts shut, massive security sweep underway

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A bomb threat email received by the District and Sessions Court, SAS Nagar, triggered a major security alert on Wednesday morning, leading to the temporary suspension of court proceedings and a comprehensive search operation across judicial complexes in Mohali, Kharar, and Dera Bassi.
According to official orders issued by the District and Sessions Judge, an email received on June 1 warned of a possible bomb blast in the judicial court complexes between June 3 and June 5. Acting on the threat, court authorities imposed strict precautionary measures and restricted public access to all court premises under the SAS Nagar Sessions Division.
The order stated that only litigants and accused appearing before the courts would be permitted entry. Security personnel deployed at all entry points were directed to conduct thorough checks of every visitor before allowing access to the premises.
Following the alert, Mohali police, along with bomb detection and disposal squads and other security agencies, launched an extensive search of the court complexes. The operation continued for several hours, while judicial work remained largely suspended as a precautionary measure.
“No one will be allowed to enter until the entire premises are checked and sanitised,” Superintendent of Police City Dilpreet Singh said. He added that while similar threat emails received in the past had turned out to be hoaxes, the police were treating the latest alert seriously and following all security protocols before allowing entry.
Judicial officers, along with their staff, personal security officers and court personnel, have also been instructed to remain vigilant and report any suspicious object or activity to the authorities.
No suspicious object had been recovered till the filing of this report. However, officials said the threat was being treated with the utmost seriousness.
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