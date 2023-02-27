Mohali district court orders Beant Singh murder convict Jagtar Hawara to be produced through video conferencing

The Mohali district court termed Jagtar Singh Hawara – a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination – as a ‘very very high risk’ prisoner and cited the ongoing protest organised by the ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’ at the Mohali-Chandigarh border to observe that the law and order problem could escalate in case Hawara is physically produced in the court. The court, therefore, ordered that Hawara be produced through video conferencing (VC). The order was issued on February 23.

The prosecution had filed an application in the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Jagjeet Singh that Hawara be produced in the court via video conferencing.

While disposing of the application, the court ordered: “The present application is allowed in the manner that proceedings before this court are ordered to be conducted by procuring the presence of the accused through Video Conferencing. Hence, the present application stands disposed of. Now to come upon March 23 and production warrants to concerned Jail Superintendent, Central Jail 8/9, Tihar, Delhi be issued to produce the accused through Video Conferencing before this court on date fixed.”

The court ordered, “By considering the plea of the prosecution that the accused Jagtar Singh Hawara is very very high risky prisoner as mentioned in the letter dated December 14, 2022, received from Deputy Superintendent Central Jail 8/9, Tihar, Delhi and the factum that a large protest is being organized by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha at the border of Chandigarh-Mohali from the last more than one month seeking release of Sikh Prisoners including the present accused also.”

The order further read, “I find that the physical appearance/production of the accused before this court may implicate law and order as well as threat to safety of the accused himself and thus there exists such exceptional circumstances which at least at this stage warrants appearance of the accused through Video Conferencing (VC) only, even for taking him into custody in relation to the present case and granting judicial remand at first instance or police remand, as the case may be, in view of Rule 11.1 mentioned above.”

The order read that the contentions of the counsel for the accused that “earlier the accused was being produced before other courts at Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, and no such request was made by the prosecution in the Challan and also Balwant Singh, a co-accused in Beant Singh murder case, is being produced in district court Patiala and thus present accused can also be produced physically before this court, do not have any substance of merit at least at this stage due to existence of exceptional circumstances as mentioned above.

“Otherwise also, in the present case challan has been filed against the accused for the offence under Section 124A, 153A, 225, 511, 120-B IPC and after appearance of the accused before this court and supplying copies of challan and other documents relied upon by the prosecution to him, the present case is to be committed by this court to the Court of Sessions, thus no prejudice would be caused to the accused if these proceedings before this court are conducted by directing his production before this court through Video Conferencing instead of his physical production before this court, especially when the accused is also being duly represented by his counsel in the present case,” the court ordered.