Mohali court grants bail to businessman in vigilance case linked to Majithia

A Mohali court Saturday granted regular bail to Jalandhar-based businessman Harpreet Singh Gulati who was arrested in a corruption case registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in connection with an alleged ongoing disproportionate assets (DA) case against former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.
Additional Sessions Judge Hardip Singh allowed Gulati’s bail application, noting that the investigation against him was complete, the chargesheet had been filed, and the conclusion of the trial would take considerable time. The court observed that no useful purpose would be served by keeping the 53-year-old in further custody.
Gulati was arrested on November 29, 2025 — the day he was nominated as an accused in the case against Majithia. He had earlier been cited as a prosecution witness in the main chargesheet filed against Majithia on August 22, 2025.
The defence argued that Gulati had cooperated fully with the Vigilance Bureau, submitted all requested documents, and was falsely implicated after he refused to give a statement under pressure claiming Majithia had asked him to manage illicit funds. The prosecution, however, described Gulati as a “core conspirator and financial conduit” who allegedly routed over Rs 10 crore to entities linked to Majithia between 2008 and 2014, including pre-licence transfers of around Rs 1.15 crore to SD Beverages Pvt. Ltd.
The court granted bail to Gulati on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety of the same amount, and imposed conditions including surrendering his passport, not leaving India without permission, not tampering with evidence, and appearing on all court dates.
The order comes days after the Supreme Court granted bail to Majithia on February 2.
