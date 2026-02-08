Mohali court grants bail to businessman in vigilance case linked to Majithia

A Mohali court granted bail to Jalandhar businessman Harpreet Singh Gulati, arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in a corruption case linked to a disproportionate assets probe against SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

A Mohali court Saturday granted regular bail to Jalandhar-based businessman Harpreet Singh Gulati who was arrested in a corruption case registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in connection with an alleged ongoing disproportionate assets (DA) case against former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardip Singh allowed Gulati’s bail application, noting that the investigation against him was complete, the chargesheet had been filed, and the conclusion of the trial would take considerable time. The court observed that no useful purpose would be served by keeping the 53-year-old in further custody.

Gulati was arrested on November 29, 2025 — the day he was nominated as an accused in the case against Majithia. He had earlier been cited as a prosecution witness in the main chargesheet filed against Majithia on August 22, 2025.