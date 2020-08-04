Mohali: 20 test positive, tally at 959

Five judicial officers and 26 officials in Punjab and Haryana have been quarantined from July 9 onwards. Five judicial officers and 26 officials in Punjab and Haryana have been quarantined from July 9 onwards.

As many as 20 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the total number to 959 with 389 active cases. The district has also reported 17 deaths so far. As many as 20 patients were also discharged after recovering from the infection.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that as many as six cases were reported from Kurali, four from New Chandigarh, four from Mohali city, two from Kharar, and one each from Derabassi, Balongi, and Nayagaon.

The Civil surgeon added that with the discharge of 20 patients, the total number of patients cured has now reached 553. He added that due to the increase in testing, the district has seen a surge in the number of cases in the past month and a half. He further said that they had increased the number of testing last week to take as many samples as they can, to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking about the Sero testing in Jawaharpur village, Dr Manjeet Singh said that the testing in the village was completed on Monday and the tests will be sent to Delhi for further research. “On Monday 250 samples were collected. The results will take some time,” Dr Manjeet Singh said.

