Coronavirus outbreak: 16 positive cases in Mohali district, tally goes up to 176

As many as 16 positive Covid-19 cases were reported from the district on Sunday, taking the total number to 176 with 56 active cases. This is the highest number of cases reported so far in a single day in the district. In the last two days, there was a total of 23 positive cases.

Four cases were reported from Kurali. The people who were infected had a travel history of Uttar Pradesh. They had come to the city on June 11. The fourth person who was tested positive has a travel history of Mumbai.

One case was reported from Shivalik City at Kharar. The infected person has a travel history of Delhi. He too arrived in the city on June 11. Three more cases were reported from Lalru. All the persons have a travel history of Delhi. One case was reported from Dhakoli.

Three deaths have been reported in the district so far.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh told The Indian Express that two cases were reported from Derabassi. One is a contact of already positive case while the other has a travel history of Delhi. Two cases were reported from Lalru.

Two cases were reported from Nayagaon which include a contact of positive case while the other was found positive at a flu corner. Both the cases were reported from Janta Nagar locality. One case each was reported from Mubarikpur and Zirakpur while two cases were reported from Lalru.

“The positive cases were admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital. There is a surge in the cases in the last two days. We have 23 positive cases reported. We have also laid emphasis on collecting samples which we shall increase more in the coming days. Our teams are working in the areas like Nayagaon and Mubarikpur which are very vulnerable,” Dr Singh added.

