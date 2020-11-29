Mohali cops provide warm clothes to orphan siblings, call for assistance for rehabilitation

Mohali police personnel with Tanya and Badal. (Express photo)

THE DISTRICT police provided warm clothes and blankets to two orphan siblings, who lost their mother in a hit and run road accident last week in Mohali.

The siblings identified as Tanya and Badal had lost their father a few years ago and are currently with their relatives.

“Police officials handed over warm clothes and blankets to my niece and nephew. They have shown concern earlier also. However, we need assistance from the district administration for the rehabilitation of the children. Their father passed away a few years back and their mother was supposed to marry again, but she passed away in a road accident a few days before it,” said Rajinder Kumar, the kids’ uncle.

“The Mohali police stands by Badal and Tanya in their hour of grief and promises to do everything towards their welfare. We cannot lessen their pain and sorrow but we will try our best to help them in whatever manner we can,” said SP traffic

Gurjot Singh Kaler, who interacted with children.

The children’s mother was crossing the dividing road Sector 79/80 when she was hit by a speeding motorcycle. The woman died on the spot. An eyewitness noted the number of motorcycle and informed the district police. A case was

registered. Police is yet to trace the driver.

