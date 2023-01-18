scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Mohali contractor booked for raping his employee

The police identified the accused as Gurdeep Singh alias Deepu, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana.

The accused, police said, had not been arrested yet. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Mohali contractor booked for raping his employee
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Mohali police on Tuesday booked a civil contractor for allegedly raping one of his employees.

The accused, police said, had not been arrested yet.

The police identified the accused as Gurdeep Singh alias Deepu, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana.

As per the police, the complainant in the case has told them that she had started working with Deepu around four years ago.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
More from Chandigarh

She has further claimed that Deepu had started raping her around a year ago. When she objected, the accused assaulted her and threatened her.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 01:35 IST
Next Story

Post-VC resignation, reshuffle at Panjab University

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close