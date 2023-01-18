Mohali contractor booked for raping his employee

Mohali police on Tuesday booked a civil contractor for allegedly raping one of his employees.

The accused, police said, had not been arrested yet.

The police identified the accused as Gurdeep Singh alias Deepu, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana.

As per the police, the complainant in the case has told them that she had started working with Deepu around four years ago.

She has further claimed that Deepu had started raping her around a year ago. When she objected, the accused assaulted her and threatened her.