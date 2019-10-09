Mohali: Contractor booked for failing to pay for medical expenses of employee

The Zirakpur police booked a contractor for failing to pay for the treatment of one of the workers, who got injured at work due to electrocution. The injured worker, Phoolwati, had got severe in her right hand, which had to be amputated.The accused, Om Singh, has not been arrested yet.

Advertising

Phoolwati, a resident of Surindra Enclave in Zirakpur, told the police that she had started working at a house construction site in Nabha village on July 15, after the contractor hired her. She said in her complaint that she had got electrocuted on July 20, after she touched a live wire iron rod. Following the incident, she was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 in Chandigarh, where her right hand was amputated due to infection.

“After discharge from the hospital, I went to my native place in Uttar Pradesh. I kept calling Om Singh to pay the bills of my medical expenses but he continued to ignore my phone calls. Then I decided to approach the police, as I had become physically challenged after one of my hands got amputated,” Phoolwati said. She also alleged that the accused had refused to pay the expenses and had said that he did not have money.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rameshwar Singh said that the accused had to pay Rs 50,000 to the woman, but he kept ignoring her calls. The IO added that Phoolwati has three daughters aged between five to eleven years, and she was an earning hand of the family.

Acting on the complaint, the police booked Om Singh under the Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Zirakpur police station.