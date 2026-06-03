Zirakpur Penthouse dispute: Consumer panel orders against Barnala builders

The builder has also been directed to pay Rs 75,000 as litigation expenses. (File Photo)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Mohali, has granted significant relief to retired Army officer Colonel Romesh Ghai and his daughter, Shaheen Ghai, in a dispute against Barnala Builder and Property Consultants Developers. The dispute was over a penthouse in Maya Garden City, Zirakpur.

Sharing details of the order, Advocate Muhammad Sartaj Khan on Tuesday said the Commission partly allowed the complaint, and directed the builder to refund excess charges, provide promised amenities and compensate the complainants for the delay in securing mandatory approvals and handing over complete facilities.

The Commission, headed by president Kuljit Pal Singh and member Ranvir Kaur, directed the builder to obtain the required Completion and Occupation Certificates from the competent authorities and provide copies to the complainants.