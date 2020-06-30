Mohali collecting highest number of samples in Tricity, but reports delayed as samples go to PGI

With Chief Minister Capt Amrinder Singh ordering doubling the number of sample collections, district health department officials said they did not have any issues collecting samples, but since they had to send the samples to PGI, Chandigarh, for testing, there was a delay in reports. With Chief Minister Capt Amrinder Singh ordering doubling the number of sample collections, district health department officials said they did not have any issues collecting samples, but since they had to send the samples to PGI, Chandigarh, for testing, there was a delay in reports.

Three more Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali district on Monday, taking the tally to 259 with 60 active cases. Two persons were also discharged.

The health department’s spokesperson said that two cases, including a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were reported from Behda village in Derabassi sub-division. Both were contacts of a patient.

A 28-year-old man from Mauli Baidwan tested positive at a flu corner. A woman aged 35 years and a girl aged 7 years were discharged.

The district health department has collected 13,235 samples in the district so far, which is the highest in the Tricity.

The results of 500 reports are pending. With Chief Minister Capt Amrinder Singh ordering doubling the number of sample collections, district health department officials said they did not have any issues collecting samples, but since they had to send the samples to PGI, Chandigarh, for testing, there was a delay in reports.

“We were collecting around 450 samples per day, but since there was delay in the reports, the sample collection is around 300 per day,” said a health department official. After May 27, there was a steep surge in the number of cases as 154 have been reported since then.

