Mohali building collapse: Site map approved two showrooms, owners were constructing 20 shops

NDRF team involved in rescue operation at the building crash site at Derabassi, in Mohali, on Thursday. Express Photo: Jaipal Singh

The collapse of a commercial building in Derabassi on Thursday has raised questions about the working of officials at the Municipal Council (MC). Sources revealed that the site map was passed for two showrooms, but the owners were constructing 20 shops.

According to the sources in the MC, Hardev Singh, the building’s owner who died in the incident, and his brother wanted to construct two showrooms outside their houses. The place had two shops earlier.

Singh and his brother got passed the site maps for two showrooms which were to be constructed in the 100-feet long and 15-feet wide area.

“Both Hardev Singh and his brother had constructed 20 shops in that area. The work of Hardev Singh’s shops was over, and the incident occurred while the labourers were giving finishing touches to the lentil of the building belonging to Hardev Singh’s brother,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

The officer added that as per the site map, the shops could not be constructed at the site of the incident, and further said that the construction of the building was illegal.

The incident occurred barely 100 meters away from the MC building.

According to information, both Hardev Singh and his brother got passed the site maps of constructing two shops outside their houses in 2000. Both of them reconstructed their houses and got the site maps for the construction of two showrooms again in March this year.

Estate Officer of Derabassi MC, Jagjeet Singh, said that the site maps were passed before his joining and that he was not aware that shops were being constructed at the site of the showrooms.

In a similar incident in 2018, an under-construction building had collapsed in Zirakpur’s Peermuchalla.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd