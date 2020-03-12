Class XI student dies in mysterious circumstances at Mohali school

The school management had told the victim’s parents that he committed suicide by hanging himself from a pipe used as an extension for the geyser in the washroom. (Representational Image) The school management had told the victim’s parents that he committed suicide by hanging himself from a pipe used as an extension for the geyser in the washroom. (Representational Image)

A 17-year-old boy studying in Class XI died in mysterious circumstances at a school in Mohali. The incident happened on the night of March 9. Police registered a case on the charge of death due to negligence against the school management.

The family of the victim alleged foul play saying that the victim had injury marks on his body and bloodstains were found in the washroom where the victim allegedly died. They demanded a thorough inquiry into the case.

The school chain is run by the Punjab government and the students who secure more than 85 per cent marks in their matric examination are eligible to take admission to the school.

The school management had told the victim’s parents that he committed suicide by hanging himself from a pipe used as an extension for the geyser in the washroom.

The victim’s parents, however, rubbished the claims and alleged foul play. The victim’s father told Chandigarh Newsline that he received a call from the school around 8 pm on March 9 and the caller told them that his son was not feeling well and asked them to come to the school and take their car with them.

“After around 15 minutes, I received another call from the school and the person identified himself as the school principal. He had asked me to come to the civil hospital. When I went there with my wife, the officers did not let me see my son and then they told me that he was dead,” the father said.

The police said that they had registered a case and the investigation was on.

Asked whether any suicide note was found in the room where the victim was staying, police said they did not find any suicide note but during the checking of the room, they found a paper from the victim’s almirah. “It was written on the paper that his friend had been angry with him for past sometime and he wanted to speak to his friend. Name of another student was mentioned on the paper. The victim who supposedly wrote it mentioned that he will not see his friend after March 12,” the police said.

Replying to a question on how it was established that the victim had written it, the police said that they were yet to verify who had written on the paper.

The victim’s uncle said that after receiving the news that his nephew was dead, he along with his relatives had visited the school and found that there were flaws in the police claims.

“We found that there were bloodstains on the walls of the washroom. He was 5’6” tall while the pipe from which he had allegedly hanged himself was almost at the same height,” the uncle said. “How is it possible? If he committed suicide, how were the bloodstains there in the washroom?”

He said that they also came to know that the victim was taken to the hospital by a hostel warden on a scooter but the school management did not tell them this fact.

The post-mortem report said that the death was caused due to asphhyxia which was caused due to constriction of the neck which is ante-mortem and sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of time. The post-mortem reported also highlighted that a ligature mark with varying width between 3.2 cm and 1 cm too was visible around the neck.

Dr Daler Singh Multani, retired civil surgeon, said that hanging could be of two types — when the person hangs himself or when he is hanged after the murder. He said that it should be thoroughly probed.

The police officials said that they would wait for the result of the victim’s viscera report.

The school management was not available for comment. The senior authorities of the education department initiated an inquiry into the incident.

The assistant project director of the school chain, I P S Malhotra, said that they would investigate if there was any lapse on the part of the school management. He added that he brought the issue to the notice of the Punjab education secretary.

Promising career cut short

The victim had secured 92 per cent marks in his matric examination last year and got admission to the school. He was pursuing his studies in medical stream and wanted to become a doctor. His father is a truck driver. He told Newsline that after securing good marks in matric, his son wanted to opt for medical stream due to which he sent him to the school.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.