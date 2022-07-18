Mohali civil surgeon inspects pace of work, Aam Aadmi Clinics to be up and running from Aug 15

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur on Monday reviewed the progress of work of “Aam Aadmi Clinics” that is coming up at Phase 5, Chhaju Majra Colony and Jandpur village in the district and asked officials to ensure that all deadlines set for the project are met.

The AAP clinics are set tp become operational in the district from August 15.

Civil surgeon, Kaur, later said that under guidelines of the state government, at least 15 new health centres are being built at different places of the district to provide better and proper health services to the people. The health centers have been named as Aam Aadmi Clinics. “The construction work of the buildings for these clinics are going on in full swing. At least 13 clinics will be operational from August 15, with the remaining two becoming operational at a later date. Every clinic will be staffed with a medical officer, a pharmacist, a clinical assistant, and a sweeper-cum-helper,” Kaur said.

“The human resources at these clinics are to be empanelled on a per patient basis. These clinics will provide outpatient care for a range of common illnesses, first aid for injuries, dressing and management of minor wounds. Referral and subsequent follow-up for specialised care will also be done through these clinics,” she added.

Stating further she said that the administration will also be focussing on health education, information and awareness through such clinics. Essential drugs and tests will be made available at the Aam Aadmi Clinics, with diagnostic facilities being provided through PPP mode.

Civil Surgeon, Kaur, on Monday also paid a surprise visit to the primary health centre at Chandon near Kharar and inspected the facilities being provided to the people besides checking the attendance of staff and other registers. During her inspection, she instructed staff that the people coming to the health institutions should not face any kind of difficulty. She said that instead of asking patients to purchase medicines from outside, medicines available at the hospital pharmacy must be doled out.