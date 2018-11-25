Mohali civil hospital upgrade starts

Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) has started the process of upgrade of the 180-bed civil hospital in Phase VI here to 480-bed Government Medical College and Hospital. The new college and hospital will start from the existing civil hospital building, which is being renovated, till the completion of the new building.

Advertising

The Rs 376-crore project will start functioning by February next year. The new building will come up at the office of PHSC at Phase VI, which will be shifted to Sector 34, Chandigarh.

The PHSC has opened bids from private firms to renovate the existing hospital and its building for setting up the hospital. The office of civil surgeon, which is also located on the civil hospital premises, will be shifted to district administrative complex in Sector 76.

Punjab government has also written to Medical Council of India (MCI) for recruitment of doctors for the new college and hospital.

Advertising

A PHSC official said the process of selecting the firm, which will renovate the hospital building will be completed by December 12. “Changes will be made in the existing building by partitioning internal blocks,” said the official.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Rita Bhardwaj told Chandigarh Newsline that they invited the bids through e-tendering. “In the first phase, the hospital will start functioning, while the administrative work for the medical college is also going on at full pace. It will be completed within the next four months. A team from Baba Farid University has also inspected the hospital building for the upcoming project. We are all set to start the hospital and college next year,” she said.

The official added that the the state government had requested 100 seats for the Bachelor of Medicines and Bachelor of Surgery course for 2019-2020 session.

The new building will be constructed on an area of around 20 acres. Out of the total area, the hospital will be constructed on around 10 acres of land, while the building of State Institute of Health and Family Welfare on around 4.5 acre.

The Center will release Rs 113 crore and the rest of the money will be spent by the state government.