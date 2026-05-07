Mohali civic staff launch indefinite protest, seek regularisation, Rs 26k minimum wage

Among the key demands is the regularisation of sanitation workers recruited in 2021 and the abolition of the contractor-driven outsourcing model. (Representational image)

Mohali’s municipal employees under the banner of the Municipal Employees Action Committee, Wednesday, began an indefinite protest outside the Mohali Municipal Corporation office, pressing for regularisation of workers and an end to the outsourcing system.

The protest, led by the Safai Sewak Mazdoor Union (Mohali), will continue “until the Punjab government accepts our demands”, the union leaders said.

Among the key demands is the regularisation of sanitation workers recruited in 2021 and the abolition of the contractor-driven outsourcing model. The employees alleged that the government has failed to act despite submitting the memorandums for over four-and-a-half years. The union representatives said, “The dharna will continue till our demands are met. This is an anti-employee government that has ignored us despite repeated appeals.”