Mohali civic polls: Show of strength marks final day of nominations, rebels add twist to contest

The final day of nominations for Mohali’s Municipal Corporation and local body elections saw major political parties stage aggressive shows of strength, while rebel candidates filing as Independents added fresh uncertainty to the contest. (File Photo)

With the nomination process concluding for the upcoming Municipal Corporation (MC) and local bodies elections, the political atmosphere in Mohali has intensified, with major parties putting up aggressive shows of strength on the final day of filing papers on Saturday.

Leaders and supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) reached the GMADA and SDM offices in large numbers along with their candidates, turning the nomination exercise into a political power show.

Kulwant Singh personally accompanied AAP candidates to the GMADA office and later to the SDM office for filing nominations. On the Congress side, former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu oversaw the filing of nomination papers at the GMADA office, while former Mayor Amarjit Singh Jitti Sidhu remained present with party candidates at the SDM office. Leaders of the BJP and SAD also filed nomination papers with their candidates and supporters