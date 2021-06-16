Mohali civic body to get sample testing done of development works, construction material

The MC passed a resolution for sampling of works. The mayor said that it will not only increase transparency in development works but also improve quality.

Mohali Municipal Corporation will start sampling the works carried out by it. An agenda item in this regard was passed in the House meeting held Tuesday to bring more transparency in the works and the material used.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu. The MC passed all the resolutions put up in the meeting and kept one agenda item regarding the installation of mobile towers pending.

The MC passed a resolution for sampling of works. The mayor said that it will not only increase transparency in development works but also improve quality.

The agenda mentioned that premix carpeting, footpaths, paving blocks, CC flooring, water supply, sewer line and installation of tubewells are carried out at various places, including the maintenance of roads in Mohali. In view of the quality check of these works, their testing is done only by the recognised agencies as per the instructions of the government. A resolution has been passed seeking rates from quality agencies and laboratories.

The MC also passed the agenda item to reduce the penalty imposed on renewal of trade licences by various shopkeepers and industrialists every year.

Another resolution was passed and sent to the government to extend the cleaning contract for two months and to recruit the safai sevaks.

Apart from this, the space requested by Markfed for 10 booths at different places has been allotted. Markfed will set up booths at these places and allot them further. The MC also passed the agenda item to provide space to 12 sites for Verka booths.

A resolution was passed to reconstitute the Town Vending Committee. The committee was dissolved after five years.

The mayor was also given the authority to hand over parks to various RWAs in Mohali for maintenance. Resolution for Survey of Stray Dogs in Mohali said: “The Mohali Municipal Corporation has also passed a resolution seeking expression of interest for survey of stray dogs in Mohali area.”

As per a report by the sanitation department, the commissioner had in a previous meeting directed that an expression of interest be sought for the survey of stray dogs within the municipal limits. The contract of Rainbow, a company that collects garbage from people’s homes during the corona pandemic, has been extended for six months.

The MC, however, kept the agenda for allocating spaces for the installation of mobile towers. The Local Body Department had written a letter to the MC for allocation of space for mobile towers.

The Opposition, however, objected to the agenda on constituting Finance and Contracts Committee. Councillor Sukhdev Singh said the Opposition councillors were not consulted before constituting the committee.