Mohali civic body to bring agenda to regulate space for taxi stands in markets

The Mohali Municipal Corporation has decided to bring in an agenda to allot spaces for running taxi stands in the city that will be primarily aimed at freeing up areas in markets that are allegedly occupied by taxi stand owners.

The ‘Taxi Stand Allotment Policy 2021’ is likely to come into force after the house meeting which is scheduled to be held on September 14.

According to the agenda, which shall be brought into the meeting, it shall be made necessary to have 10 taxis to open a taxi stand. The license for operating the taxi stand shall be issued for one year and the license shall be renewed for a period of one year depending upon the payment of fees on regular basis by the stand owner and fulfilling the criteria laid out by the MC. The applicants interested to operate the taxi stands, need to deposit three months security deposit with the MC and in case the allotment is cancelled the MC shall refund the security amount by deducting the dues.

According to the policy, the MC shall allot only one space in the corner of the market to operate the taxi stand. If MC receives more than one application for a space in the same market, the space shall be allotted on the basis of ‘first come, first serve’ basis.

The civic body shall charge Rs. 1000 per taxi from the taxi stand owner and Rs. 5000 for opening the office. In total, the MC shall charge Rs. 15000 from the taxi stand owners and in case MC found that the stand owner operates more than 10 taxis, the MC shall charge Rs. 1000 fine per taxi.

The taxi stand owners had to deposit their dues on every first day of the month and the taxi stand owners have to display the rate list on the boards for the convenience of the people.

The MC shall also, allow making pre-fabricated office spaces to run the offices. The MC Commissioner could cancel the licence in case any owner is found to be violating any guidelines.

In case of any dispute between the municipality and the taxi stand owner, the corporation shall appoint an arbitrator.

Meanwhile, the agenda regarding setting up a fire station in Sector 78 shall also be brought up in the next meeting with revised rates. In 2019, the House had passed a resolution to set up the fire station with a cost of Rs. 2.56 crore. But due to delays, the costs for the same had increased by around Rs 53 lakh.

In another important agenda, the civic body shall also bring a resolution to rope in private companies to maintain the central verge, green belts, triangle, and roundabouts in the city under ‘Maintenance of Municipal Parks Policy’.

The agenda to give the contract of mechanical cleaning of A and B roads in the city shall also be brought in the house meeting. According to the agenda, the present contract shall expire in November. At present, the corporation spends Rs. 37.9 crore for a three-year contract. It is proposed in the new agenda that the new contract could be extended for five years with a revised cost of Rs 61.81 crore.