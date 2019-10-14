Mohali civic body to attach ISBT building due to non-payment of property tax

THE MUNICIPAL Corporation is all set to attach the building of new ISBT in Phase VI due to non-payment of property tax by the construction company for the last four years. The MC had sent notices but did not get any response.

The district police and Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) are other big defaulters.

An officer of the property tax branch of the MC told Chandigarh Newsline that the company C and C Constructions which built the bus stand paid Rs 2.5 lakh in 2014-2015 as property tax but after that the MC did not receive the property tax.

“The outstanding amount is around Rs 15 lakh. The company has not paid the property tax for the past four years now. We sent notices and also pasted notices on the building with warnings, but now we are all set to attach the property,” the officer told Newsline.

The new ISBT has remained in controversies first due to the delay in its construction for around five years, cost escalation which rose from Rs 350 crore to around Rs 500 crore and then due to non-functioning ever since it was inaugurated by the then deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in December 2016.

The project was designed to meet the requirements of growing population and heavy flow of outsiders in the city who come for finding work. The bus stand was designed to have facilities like free wi-fi, night stay, hotel and a helipad.

The other big defaulter is the district police whose property tax has mounted to Rs 1 crore. The city has five police stations, NRI wing in Phase VI, State Cyber Cell in Phase IV.

The state police in its response to MC said that there was no provision for paying the property tax so they would only pay the tax when the government asks them to.

PSEB too did not pay the property tax for the building which it had given on rent to the Punjab education department for the past many years.

An MC official told Newsline that the PSEB had to pay 7 per cent of the rental amount.

The PSEB had in its reply told the MC that they did not get the rent from the Punjab education department for the past four to five years so they could not pay the tax.