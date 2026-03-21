Mohali civic body plans Rs 5-cr push to fix sanitation

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The Mohali Municipal Corporation is set to streamline waste management across the city and proposed an expenditure of nearly Rs 5 crore to strengthen the sanitation system by deploying additional manpower and hiring tractor-trolleys on Friday.
The proposal, to be tabled in the House meeting on March 24, aims to divide the city into four zones for better monitoring and execution of cleanliness drives.
The issue had earlier come up during the House meeting on February 9, where the Mayor and councillors had asked officials to first seek funds from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for maintaining newly merged areas. These localities, recently brought under the municipal limits, have witnessed persistent complaints regarding poor sanitation.
However, the civic administration has now reintroduced the proposal without waiting for external funding, citing urgency.
Mayor Jeeti Sidhu said, “The proposal will be implemented only if it is approved by the House. Cleanliness is a priority issue and cannot be ignored.”
Officials said the plan includes deploying additional sanitation workers across all four zones and arranging tractor-trolleys to ensure faster lifting of garbage.
The move is expected to improve ground-level efficiency and provide relief to residents, they said.
With sanitation turning into a major civic concern, councillors are also preparing to question officials over lapses. Despite repeated complaints, there has been little visible improvement on the ground, they claimed.
The civic body sources said the councillors are likely to seek accountability on issues such as waste collection, cleanliness in newly added areas and overall management failures.
Harjit Singh Bhollu, Baljit Kaur, Davinder Kaur Walia and other councillors said answers will be demanded as people are facing inconvenience due to poor sanitation.
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