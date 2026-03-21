Mohali civic body plans Rs 5-cr push to fix sanitation

The Mohali Municipal Corporation is set to streamline waste management across the city and proposed an expenditure of nearly Rs 5 crore to strengthen the sanitation system by deploying additional manpower and hiring tractor-trolleys on Friday.

The proposal, to be tabled in the House meeting on March 24, aims to divide the city into four zones for better monitoring and execution of cleanliness drives.

The issue had earlier come up during the House meeting on February 9, where the Mayor and councillors had asked officials to first seek funds from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for maintaining newly merged areas. These localities, recently brought under the municipal limits, have witnessed persistent complaints regarding poor sanitation.