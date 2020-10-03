Mohali civic body collects 5.5 quintals of plastic during garbage collection drive; all to be recycled

The drive was started after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Bougainvillea Park in Phase 4. (Representational)

The Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) launched a ‘Plastic gathering and cleanliness drive’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Friday. On the first day it collected 5.5 quintals plastic from different parts of the city.

The drive was started after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Bougainvillea Park in Phase 4.

MC Commissioner Kamal Garg said plastic bottles and other waste material was collected from across the city, and the waste was thereafter handed over to an NGO which will make useful items like planters, pen stands, storage containers and decorative items from the same.

Similarly, old newspapers were handed over to the NGO to make paper bags. Furthermore, a massive plantation drive has been undertaken to beautify Resource Management Centres.

Earlier in the Bougainvillea Park, an interaction was held with the residents on various aspects of Swachh Survekshan. ‘Swachhta Warriors’ were also honoured.

Superintendent Jaswinder Singh presented a self-composed song, exhorting residents to keep the city clean and plastic free.

