Mohali city’s water supply system to be overhauled

Punjab Health and Family Welfare and Labour, Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the execution process worth Rs 13.9 crore for various works related to the city’s water supply system has been initiated. (Representational) Punjab Health and Family Welfare and Labour, Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the execution process worth Rs 13.9 crore for various works related to the city’s water supply system has been initiated. (Representational)

To provide better supply of quality water, Mohali city’s water supply system is set to be renovated at a cost of Rs 14 crore. The city’s water supply system has been seeking an overhaul due to the increased demand of water supply in the city.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare and Labour, Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the execution process worth Rs 13.9 crore for various works related to the city’s water supply system has been initiated. The minister said that high pressure water supply is a long standing demand of Mohali’s residents and booster stations are being set up at five places in the city to meet this demand.

These five locations include Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 5, Sector 70 (Mataur) and Sector 72. He said that apart from setting up booster stations, the old pumps and motors installed at city’s various water plants will also be replaced as required.

“In addition, water pipes will be replaced, as per requirement. A modern SCADA system is also being installed to detect water leakage in pipelines, so that it is rectified immediately,” he added.

The minister further said that instructions were issued to the concerned officers to complete all the development works as soon as possible. The health minister said that since long, there have been complaints from city’s various quarters that houses and other places are supplied with low pressure water.

He said, the matter was brought to his notice after which he asked the concerned authorities to take necessary steps in this direction.

He added that all-round development work in Mohali was in full swing, and despite economic hardships due to coronavirus pandemic, there has been no shortage of grants for development works.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd