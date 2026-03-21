Mohali accelerates city bus service plan, major public transport boost on the horizon

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Mohali residents may soon receive a long-awaited public transport upgrade, as the administration has intensified efforts to roll out a city bus service under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme.
After years of delay, the authorities have now moved into action mode. A key meeting chaired by the Municipal Corporation Commissioner was held on January 29, 2026, followed by an official communication from the Public Works Department on March 17, signalling concrete progress.
As per the latest developments, around 5.71 acres of land in Sector 65A has been temporarily identified for a bus depot, with the land provided by GMADA. However, the project’s pace has been slightly impacted due to the pending submission of the site plan and survey sheets.
The administration has directed agencies concerned to expedite these documents, along with details regarding the capacity of buses at the proposed depot, so that the chief architect can finalise the design and cost estimates.
If implemented, the project is expected to transform Mohali’s urban mobility reducing traffic congestion, offering affordable commuting options, and strengthening the city’s public transport infrastructure.
The demand for a city bus service in Mohali has been consistently raised over the years. The issue has also received repeated media attention, pushing the authorities to act.
With land now identified and groundwork underway, residents are increasingly hopeful that the long-pending service will soon become a reality.
According to earlier plans, the administration has proposed around eight routes, spanning 17 to 32 kilometres each.
Approximately 100 buses are expected to be deployed, ensuring a frequency of one bus every 15 minutes on each route offering reliable and convenient connectivity across the city. To tackle rising pollution and traffic challenges, the proposed service will rely on electric buses. A survey conducted last year supported this transition.
When contacted regarding the matter, Public Works Department SDO Khushwantbir Singh stated that the department has asked the Municipal Corporation to submit the site plan for the proposed bus depot. He added that action on the project will begin as soon as the plan is received.
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