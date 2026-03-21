Mohali accelerates city bus service plan, major public transport boost on the horizon

If implemented, the project is expected to transform Mohali’s urban mobility reducing traffic congestion, offering affordable commuting options, and strengthening the city’s public transport infrastructure

Mohali residents may soon receive a long-awaited public transport upgrade, as the administration has intensified efforts to roll out a city bus service under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme.

After years of delay, the authorities have now moved into action mode. A key meeting chaired by the Municipal Corporation Commissioner was held on January 29, 2026, followed by an official communication from the Public Works Department on March 17, signalling concrete progress.

As per the latest developments, around 5.71 acres of land in Sector 65A has been temporarily identified for a bus depot, with the land provided by GMADA. However, the project’s pace has been slightly impacted due to the pending submission of the site plan and survey sheets.