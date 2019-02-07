Mohali: CIA arrests two with 10 gm heroin, pistol, 3 live cartridges

THE CRIMINAL Investigation Agency (CIA) of the district police arrested two persons and recovered 10 gm heroin, a pistol and three live cartridges from their possession near Ballomajra village on Wednesday. The accused were produced in a Kharar court and remanded in two-day police custody.

According to CIA in-charge Inspector Jagdev Singh, the accused were identified as Jugraj Singh, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, and Gurjeet Singh, a resident of Bandala village in Ferozepur district. The accused were arrested when they were going towards Landran on their bike. Inspector Jagdev Singh said that they recovered 5 gm heroin each from both the accused and a .315 bore pistol and three live cartridges from accused Gurjeet Singh.

He added that Gurjeet Singh was booked in an attempt to murder case and a drug peddling case was registered at Kharar. He added that Gurjeet Singh is a graduate while Jugraj Singh is also a graduate in commerce. “Both the accused were coming on a bike. Our team set up a naka on airport road. When the police party signalled them to stop, they started fleeing. The police party chased them and nabbed them,” Inspector Jagdev Singh added.

Inspector Jagdev Singh said that the accused were supplying drugs to college students in the vicinity of Mohali and Kharar and were staying on rent in flats. Both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act at Kharar (city) police station.

A police officer said that the accused were taking heroin from Delhi and selling it in Mohali and Kharar areas. He added that they suspect that the accused were into drug peddling with some of their accomplices who shall be arrested soon.